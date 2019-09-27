BETHEL ACRES — Seminole took advantage of five Bethel errors to ring up a 6-2 victory Thursday.

Bethel pitcher Annie Compton gave up just one earned run in a seven-inning performance. She permitted seven hits.

Reese Street provided Seminole’s heavy artillery with a triple, double and single. Street scored twice.

Levi Ary doubled as Seminole improved to 13-12.

Victorious hurler Sienna Deatherage surrendered six hits, fanned three and walked one in seven innings.

Compton had an RBI triple as Bethel scored twice in the fifth.

Leadoff hitter Audrey Wade posted a double and single as Bethel fell to 3-21.

The Lady Wildcats will travel to Holdenville Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr