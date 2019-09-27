A Pottawatomie County jury, late on Thursday night, returned guilty verdicts in a child sexual abuse trial and recommended sentences for the defendant totaling 110 years. Formal sentencing is set next week.

Darrell Collins Jr., 38, stood trial on two felony counts of child sexual abuse under age 12 and one count of child abuse, court records show. Charges stemmed from a case originally filed in 2016, court records show.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson said the jury had returned with guilty verdicts on all three counts. The trial began Tuesday morning.

Charges filed in the case show Collins was accused, back in 2016, of sexually abusing a minor child. In the child abuse count, he was accused of choking and throwing a 7-year-old “across the room hitting her head on the wall,” the charge alleges.

During the trial, the child testified as well as another minor who testified about a separate incident years ago that involved Collins having a prior child abuse conviction.

As part of the case, Collins admitted he failed to appear in court during a hearing in March 2017 and avoided authorities for 17 months before being apprehended to face trial on these charges.

With the guilty verdicts, the jury has recommended Collins should serve 40 years prison in each of the sexual abuse counts and 30 years for the child abuse count, with formal sentencing scheduled Oct. 2.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute child predators,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb. “Removing them from society so not to hurt any child or person again is a good feeling. These children will be scared for life and they will be in my thoughts and prayers.”

Assistant District Attorneys David Slane and Joe Freeman were prosecutors on the case.