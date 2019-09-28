CHANDLER — Chandler quarterback Kaden Jones threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns but the Lions dropped a 42-29 decision to Jones in a Class 2A district opener Friday night.

Senior Caedon Parris caught a 5-yard scoring pass in the first half and Darian Mahan was on the receiving end of a 35-yard TD fling in the second half.

Jones, a sophomore, connected on 19 of 35 aerials without an interception.

Sophomore signal-caller Carson May of Jones was 23 of 31 through the air for 326 yards. Elijah Reed caught TD passes of 28, 34 and 27 yards.

The Lions received a 3-yard TD run from Spencer Clagg and a 15-yard TD scamper from Parris.

Casmen Hill was Chandler’s leading rusher with 149 yards on 36 carries. Chandler finished with 187 yards on the ground while surrendering 145.

Senior tight end Dylan Mahan caught six passes for 93 yards.

Chandler didn’t commit a turnover.

Jones, ranked fifth, upped its record to 3-1. The Longhorns were 10-2 in 2018.

Chandler will entertain Kellyville Friday night as part of homecoming.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.