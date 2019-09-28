Misty Campbell of Shawnee and Chris Rakovan of Shawnee were united in marriage Sept. 20, 2019, in McLoud.

Maid of honor was Zhila Haggard.

Flower girl was Dovie Mitchell.

The bride is the daughter of Lonnie Mills II and Tricia Mills of Shawnee.

She is the granddaughter of Jean Mills and the late Lonnie Mills of Shawnee, the late Bruce Eshbach, and the late Gayla Dick.

The groom is the son of the late Linda Rakovan.

He is the grandson of the late June and Michael Rakovan.

The couple will make their home in Shawnee.