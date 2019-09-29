An Ardmore woman is facing charges for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect a child from being sexually abused.

According to Carter County court documents filed Friday, Sept. 27, Taylor Michelle Bashore, 24, allegedly failed to provide supervision sufficient to protect the child, who was under 10 years old at the time of the incident, on or around Sept. 25, 2019.

The documents allege that the child was exposed to Bashore’s “extensive use” of illegal drugs and was sexually abused by a known sex offender while in her care.

Child neglect is punishable by imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections not exceeding life imprisonment, or by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year. In addition, Bashore is potentially facing a fine of no more than $5,000 and no less than $500— or both a fine and imprisonment.

Bashore has previous charges for three counts of failure to compel a child to attend school, according to Carter County court documents filed on March 3, 2019.

A court docket date is set for October 31, in addition to a bond amount of $5,000.

