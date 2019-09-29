First United Bank, in Tecumseh, has partnered with Tecumseh Middle School to provide four water bottle filling stations for the school. The project falls within the guidelines of the Safe and Healthy Schools Act. TMS students now have access to a cost effective way to drink water at school while reducing plastic bottle waste.

First United Bank, in Tecumseh, has partnered with Tecumseh Middle School (TMS) to provide four water bottle filling stations for the school. The project falls within the guidelines of the Safe and Healthy Schools Act. TMS students now have access to a cost effective way to drink water at school while reducing plastic bottle waste.

When TMS Librarian Kelli Brown began the quest to install the water-filling stations, she said she believed it would take a while to raise funds and that she would have to purchase them one at a time. However, her first stop — to visit Community Bank President Jill Spencer at First United Bank, in Tecumseh — turned out to be a fruitful one.

“The bottle filling stations aligned perfectly with First United’s mission to help citizens live a healthier life and First United was quick to commit to the cause,” she said.

Spencer said, “it is an honor to assist Tecumseh Public Schools in their initiative to improve the health of their students, employees, and the environment, encouraging all to “Spend Life Wisely.”

According to the UC Davis Student Health website, at https://shcs.ucdavis.edu, your brain is about 75 percent water, Brown said.

“When your brain is functioning on a full reserve of water, you will be able to think faster, be more focused, and experience greater clarity and creativity,” she said. “TMS is already seeing an increase in students accessing water due to the free bottle filling stations, and the fact that the filtered water tastes better.”

First United’s commitment to community is apparent in this partnership, and their dedication to the health and wellness of our students is admirable, Brown said. “Thank you First United for stepping up to help our community, the environment and our schools,” she added.