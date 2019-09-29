After making history through the first three games of the season, the Lone Grove Longhorns decided to make more for themselves Friday night.

After making history through the first three games of the season, the Lone Grove Longhorns decided to make more for themselves Friday night.

Lone Grove used a balanced offensive attack to overwhelm Pauls Valley at home, leading to a 54-21 victory, moving the Longhorns to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.

A victory next week will match the best start by a Lone Grove team since 1995 as the Longhorns host Douglass.

Bladye Wilkerson got the Longhorns on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 after the extra point from Jaxon Lee.

However, Pauls Valley had a response in the form of a one yard touchdown run from Colt Jones, which was followed by a two-point conversion run from Jones to give the Panthers an 8-7 lead at the 5:49 mark before halftime.

Just 26 seconds later though, Lone Grove was back in front as Wilkerson got his second touchdown of the game, this time from two yards out to make it 14-8.

It was all square though with 1:12 left before halftime as Zane Weillenman scored from 15 yards out, followed by a failed two-point conversion to leave the game tied at 14-14.

However, the Longhorns had one more ace up their sleeve before the end of the half as JJ Barnes scored from 10-yards out to give Lone Grove a 21-14 lead going into the locker room.

In the third quarter it was all Lone Grove.

Isaac Pool accounted for three touchdowns in the third quarter, all of which came from two yards out, while Jones got a six yard touchdown run.

Weillenman tried to keep the Panthers within touching distance with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown which made it 28-21 at that point, but Lone Grove was too strong.

Jones finished off the game in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Wilkerson.

Jones finished the game 9-of-19 passing for 150 yards and one touchdown, while Barnes carried the ball 25 times for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Pool finished the game with 14 carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns.