WILSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Eugene Criswell, 87, of Lone Grove is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson with Pastor Leslie Dotson officiating.

Paul was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Wewoka, Okla., to the late Mr. Henderson “Bud” Criswell and Mrs. Pauline (Miller) Criswell. He was welcomed into his heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Ardmore.

Paul was raised in Wewoka where he attended school. He enlisted into the Army National Guard in 1950 and served in the regular Army during the Korean War as a staff SGT within the artillery division. Paul was honorably discharged in 1953. He moved to Odessa, Texas where he met the love of his life, the former Floy “Ann” Rumbaugh. They married on March 3, 1956, in Odessa, where they have shared almost 64 years together. Paul worked mostly with the vending service company servicing vending machines. Paul and Ann moved to Lone Grove in 2002. He loved to go crappie fishing, fishing much of western Louisiana. Paul loved western-style music and dancing. He was a member of Disciples of Christ First Christian Church of Ardmore.

Preceding him in death are his parents; daughters, Alicia Ann Peirano in 2019 and Janet Lee Criswell in 1964; sisters, Bonnie Hughes and Patricia “Pat” Massey; and a brother, Bill Criswell.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Ann of the home; brother, Jack Criswell and wife, Mary Lou of Lone Grove; sister, Caroline Smith of Lone Grove; son-in-law, Mike Peirano of Las Vegas; brother-in-law, Russell Rumbaugh of Odessa; sister in law, Carol Rumbaugh of Phoenix; two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be David Meeks, Charlie Murphy, Billy Rumbaugh, Rick Massey, Bobby Jones, Mike Campbell, and Ron McCurtain.

A gathering for friends and family is scheduled for Sunday evening from 5-6 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson. Online condolences may be made to www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.