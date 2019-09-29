Good morning, Shawnee! I hope this finds you doing well! We have an exciting month of senior-focused events coming your way, but let's start with tonight and this next week first.

Good morning, Shawnee! I hope this finds you doing well! We have an exciting month of senior-focused events coming your way, but let’s start with tonight and this next week first.

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be meeting Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell. Cost is $3 per dancer, or just $1 to enjoy the music and fellowship. This active club has been dancing together for over 30 years, so come on down and join the fun, as both singles and doubles are welcome!

Since this Tuesday, Oct. 1, is the first Tuesday of the month, this means the Diamond K Kiwanis club will be hosting their monthly bake sale in the lobby of the Senior Center, starting at 8:30 a.m. Their scrumptious treats will be packaged and on sale for just a $1 each. I wondered how long the bake sale actually lasted and found out this past month the best way is to say it goes from “8:30 until sold out!” And they did sell out quickly last time, so don’t wait too long!

If you are a customer of Total Hearing, Inc./Economy Hearing Aids or would like to be, come by the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. until noon to get your hearing aids checked and pick up your batteries. This service is offered every two months at the senior center, and you can call Chris Jones at 405-733-8286 for more information.

We will celebrate all October birthdays on Friday, Oct. 4, with birthday cake, snacks, and beverages all day. Anyone who has an October birthday can sign our October Birthday Poster, which will be on display all week. In case you didn’t know, we host a birthday celebration each month to recognize everyone’s birthday as they come along, and we plan to keep the birthday posters going for years to come. Rather than celebrate it on the same day each month, we pick a different day of the week so we can include more people. So if you have an October birthday, stop by anytime this week to sign our poster, and then join us this Friday for cake!

Now you might be wondering what else is going on for seniors aged 55+ this week? Well, you can choose from free beginning bridge lessons, billiards, dominoes, card games, free fitness classes, quilting, crocheting, walking in the gym, pinochle, Bible study with Bill, bingo, Gospel singing, pickleball for $2, country and western music and dancing, working puzzles, as well as multiple opportunities for socialization and lots of laughter! Not sure when all these things are going on? Pick up an October calendar or call 405-878-1528. Don’t see something that appeals to you? Let us know what you’d like us to add and we will see what we can do!

With flu season coming up, we hope you plan to get a flu shot. To help make this easier for you, flu shots will be available at the senior center on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. for United Health

Care Members. In addition, flu shots will be offered by The Medicine Shoppe at the senior center on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. for anyone who has insurance, as The Medicine Shoppe can bill your insurance directly. Be sure to bring your insurance card, or if you don’t currently have insurance, you can pay for a flu shot with cash. United Health Care will also be hosting a “Make a Bag, Take a Bag” Event on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned for more information and other possible dates for flu shots.

Also coming up during October is a Wellness Workshop entitled Consumer Health 101, hosted by Lisa Lempgas from the Shawnee Public Library, as well as a Medicare Assistance Program Presentation by John Vincent with the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Be watching for dates, times, and more details on these two informative sessions, with offerings at both the senior center and the Community Center. And mark your calendars now for the Healthy Living Senior Fair on Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to noon.

You may have heard about the new flooring which will soon be installed at the senior center. Due to the new floor installation, the center will be closed Oct. 18-28. But don’t worry, many of our activities will be relocated, so you can still enjoy some fun during this time! All fitness classes will meet in the Municipal Auditorium. Many of the regular group activities will meet at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. While a few activities will need to be canceled due to space or equipment requirements, most will simply continue at the regular time in a different spot. All activity details and locations are included in our new October calendar and will be listed here in over the next few weeks. We will have an open house on Oct. 30 so you can see for yourself the new flooring.

Be sure to stop by to pick up your October calendar during our open hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call us at 405-878-1528. You can also hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing you at the center!