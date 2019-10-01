David Walter Barry w/pic

BARTLESVILLE – David (Dave) Walter Barry, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019 with his family by his side. After a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, Dave is now running free from this disease.

Dave was born in Church Point, Louisiana on September 15, 1949 to Walter and Lillian Barry. He graduated from Church Point High School in 1967 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1971.

After graduating from college, Dave began his 45-year engineering career in the oil and gas industry. His work with ABB Totalflow, Oryx Energy (Anadarko), and other energy companies provided the opportunity to live in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma, along with many trips to well fields across the region. Over the course of his career, Dave also received several patents for technology to improve well system performance.

Dave was a deeply devoted member of his family, his community, and his parish. In addition to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Dave served on the board for Martha’s Task, an organization that provides training and work programs for homeless and disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville community. Another special moment for Dave and his wife, Robin, was being crowned the 2017 king and queen of Mardi Gras, an annual fundraising event for Martha’s Task, to celebrate his Cajun roots.

Dave’s other true passion was creating beautiful stained glass art. He showed his love to his friends, family, and community by creating custom pieces for birthdays, weddings, and other family celebrations, as well as for charitable organizations in Bartlesville. Dave was especially proud of the stained glass installation he made for St. James Catholic Church.

Dave was an avid runner. He ran many miles on his favorite running trail, the Pathfinder Parkway, and took great pride in his run log-books and a closet full of prized t-shirts from races over many years. He was a tenacious reader, loved the Astros and Texas bluebonnets, and clocked innumerous hours outside enjoying yardwork. He loved driving along familiar back roads or finding new places for adventures in his beloved truck. Most of all, he took great joy in being a big part of celebrations with his family and friends, serving up delicious dishes from his mother’s family cookbook, In the Kitchen with Grannie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin; his three daughters, Lisa (Barry) Martin and husband Marshall of Bartlesville, Ashley (Barry) Sexton and husband Andrew of Houston, Kristen Barry of Houston, and two stepdaughters Katy Bumpus of Washington D.C. and Mica Bumpus and husband Conor Godfrey of Washington, D.C. and five grandchildren Jayden Barry, Lucas Martin, Philip Martin, Olivia Sexton and Hannah Sexton, and many cherished family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. Barry, Jr. and Lillian Lavergne Barry of Church Point, Louisiana, and sister, Jan Coussan of Carencro, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home, 1600 SE Washington in Bartlesville, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 3-7 pm with a sharing of memories starting at 5:30 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church on Thursday, October 3th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to ALS Patient Services Outreach (www.alspatientservices.org; 12977 South 200th East Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK 74014) or to Martha’s Task (www.marthastask.com; 718 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003).

Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Martin, Andrew Sexton, Conor Godfrey, Steve Barry, Tom Cason, Paul Coussan, Joe Coussan, Bruce Sievers, and James Beversdorf.

The family wishes to thank their many friends and neighbors that provided support and caring tasks during Dave’s illness. Most especially, James Beversdorf and Michelle Williams, for their compassionate attention and excellent care. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Todd Dunaway, his neurologist; Julie Adelson, his physical therapist; Donna Sherman, his nurse; MDA staff of Tulsa; and his hospice caregivers, Annie Whinery and Erienne Martin.