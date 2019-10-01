Dale made the most of five hits Monday in trimming Purcell 5-4.

PURCELL — Dale made the most of five hits Monday in trimming Purcell 5-4.

The game was tied at 3 when Danyn Lang tripled in a run and scored on a throwing error on the play to give the Pirates a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Purcell scored one run in the bottom of the seventh before reliever Anna Hester got the final out. Hester, who worked the last two innings, permitted three hits and two earned runs. Starter Addie Bell allowed two runs, eight hits, fanned two and walked one in the opening five innings.

Emmie Idelman of Dale went 2 for 4 with a 2-run triple in the fifth. Idelman finished with three runs batted in.

Maddie Conley of Dale doubled.

Dale, 27-5, will entertain a 2A regional beginning Wednesday. The regional was slated to begin Thursday but has been moved up because of the threat of rain.

Top-seeded Dale will take on Calera at noon with Walters and Boone-Apache meeting at 2. The losers will square off at 4 with the winners going at 6.

If the weather cooperates Thursday, games will be played at noon and 2 with an if-necessary game at 4.

Dale is the two-time defending state champion.

“We’re probably not the favorite but we’ve been pretty successful this time of year,” Dale coach Andy Powell said.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.