EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Robert Hussey in Bartlesville Feb. 27.

Tom Johnson was born in Salina, Kan. on Sept. 15, 1945 to Nels Johnson Jr. and Betty Smith-Johnson. He attended school in at Cox District 31, a one room school house.

JOE TODD: Where was the school located

TOM JOHNSON: It was located between Salina and Beddington, near the town of Niles. It was a country school. It was eight grades in one room but we never had enough students to fill all eight grades.

T: Who was your teacher?

J: Her name was Fern and I can’t remember her last name.

T: How did she handle all eight grades in one room?

J: We learned to read with flash cards from the older students. A lot of the older students would help the younger students. That was the only way she could do it. When I was in the seventh grade, we had Mrs. Thompson. She had to give it up in December because it was too much and her husband who was going to school to become a teacher, the school board let him finish her semester. Our eighth grade teacher was Mrs. Snyder. There were five country schools and we would go into Salina to Kansas Wesleyan and have our graduation. Then I went to Beddington High School. A couple of years after I went to Beddington, Kansas consolidated and closed down a lot of those rural schools. My brothers and sisters then went to Beddington for school.

T: What year did you graduate high school?

J: 1963.

T: Who was your favorite teacher?

J: Mr. Howard in high school.

T: Why was he your favorite?

J: He could relate to us on a lot of things. He was just a good guy. He was a young guy and could relate to us and did a lot of things with us. He came from a small school background and so he knew a lot about us.

T: What type of work did your father do?

J: He was a farmer.

T: What chores did you do on the farm?

J: Slopped hogs and feed cows in the wintertime. We slopped hogs in our overalls so we didn’t get our school clothes dirty. We had a back porch that wasn’t heated and would get so cold, those overalls would stand by themselves from slopping the hogs. We did the chores, then mama would drive us to school. The school was about three miles away.

T: Was Salina the nearest large town?

J: Yes, Salina was the nearest town.

T: How often would you get to Salina?

J: Usually once a week when I was a kid because we took milk and eggs in to sell and pick up supplies. It was usually on Saturday. There was Fifth Street in Salina and it was the farmer’s street where we sold our eggs cream. We saw a lot of neighbors on that day on Fifth Street.

T: What was your favorite chores?

J: I like working with the hogs. I had show hogs in the fair. We had a couple of horses but my younger brothers got into that. Feeding the cows was OK.

T: What was your least favorite chore?

J: Before I was old enough to drive a tractor, my mother wall papered for everybody in the community and I had to help her wall paper. I was the oldest and when my sister got older, she wall papered and I got out of that and went to the field. I was glad to be out of that wall papering business. I don’t like wall paper to this day.

T: What tractor did you have?

J: Case, we had a good Case dealer. My dad said he didn’t care what color was on the tractor, it depended on what kind of service he got. I mess around with old farm tractors now and have learned that in certain areas.

T: How large was the farm?

J: Our home place was one hundred sixty acres. It was my great grandfather’s place. Over the years, we rented pasture and farm ground in the bottom. At one time we may have had sixhundred acres.

T: What did you do after high school?

J: I worked in a filling station for a little bit and they were putting Interstate 70 through Kansas and it was good pay for an eighteen year old. I went to work on highway construction.

T: What did you do?

J: Concrete work, mostly, bridges, wash checks and culverts. I tell my kids when we go through Salina that I helped build these bridges.

T: Where were you when President Kennedy was assassinated?

J: I was still working at the gas station. They day of the funeral, for an hour, everything closed down. A friend of mine came by and he was doing farm labor at the time. He said he had had hour to kill and we went and got something to eat and came back and there was a long line of cars on the street. They were at the gas station filling up their cars. The gentleman that owned the station forgot to turn the pumps off and somebody discovered it. They were getting free gas.

T: How long did you work on Interstate 70?

J: Until 1965 when I got my draft notice. All the gentlemen I worked with said I didn’t want to be drafted, I would go to Vietnam. I went down and talked to the recruiter and he said, I didn’t want to get drafted or I would go to Vietnam for sure. I enlisted and the recruiter said I need to go to Kansas City and take a test. I did so well they told me they had a special program but I had to enlist for four years and I did. When I got to AIT, I realized everybody was going to Vietnam, I just had an extra year to serve.

T: When did you enlist?

J: September 1965, toward the end of the month.

T: Why did you join the Army over the Navy, Marines or Air Force?

J: I’m not sure why I chose the Army. I guess I thought it would be a three year deal but turned to be a four year deal.

T: Where did you go for your Basic Training?

J: Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Lost in the Woods, Missouri.

T: Tell me about Basic.

J: I went to a small school and everyone in a small school went out for sports and I was in fairly good physical shape.

T: What sports did you play?

J: Football, basketball and baseball. Being in good shape, when we double timed, it wasn’t much but there were guys falling out. Some guys went AWOL and went home and they went and brought them back. At Fort Leonard Wood, the barracks were built up and had crawl spaces under them. One night, one of the guys heard something going on and he went out and shined his flashlight and there was a guy under there. He went AWOL and just went under the barracks for two or three days until they found him.

T: What type of training did you have in Basic?

J: Mostly physical training. We had the obstacle course we had to go through and the endurance thing we had to go through. We had to run a mile and if a guy didn’t make it in time, during lunch, they had to do extra calisthenics. I didn’t do any Vietnam training until I went to Fort Gordon for AIT. After Fort Gordon and going to Vietnam, we had two weeks training. The thing I remember most about the Vietnam training was how to dismount out of a vehicle if you were ambushed, which side to get on and how to watch for booby traps.

T: Tell me about bivouac at Fort Leonard Wood.

J: We camped out and I loved that. I love the outdoors anyway.

T: What was the weather?

J: It was nice and we got done right before Christmas. We were home for Thanksgiving and came back. I went down with some guys in a Pontiac convertible. They live in Topeka and Jackson City and I was going to ride with them, but my company wouldn’t let us out until the next morning. I thought they had already left and my uncle sent me some money to come back on the train. I found out later, they waited until the next morning and I felt bad about that.

T: You went to Fort Gordon for AIT?

J: Yes, radio training and radio repair.

T: Was AIT geared toward Vietnam?

J: Only the last two weeks.

T: What radios were you training with?

J: The backpack radios. In Vietnam, I got to work on the Collins single side band used in the MARS stations. You could call back home at the MARS station. The guy before me worked on those and when I inherited his bench, I worked on the Collins. I didn’t work too much on the field radios. There were other guys that worked on the field radios.

T: How long did AIT last?

J: We started the first of the year and went to Vietnam the end of May.

T: Tell me about going to Vietnam.

J: I went to San Francisco and flew on a commercial airline, Northwest Orient to Vietnam. Went to Cam Ranh Bay.

T: Did you fly straight to Vietnam?

J: No, we stopped in Japan then on into Cam Ranh Bay.

T: Do you recall the date you landed in Vietnam?

J: It was May 1966.

T: When you first got off the airplane, what was your reaction?

J: Heat. It was awful hot. The smell and the heat.

T: What did you do at Cam Ranh Bay?

J: We were just there for a day or so then went to Qui Nhon. We flew into An Khe then trucked down to Qui Nhon. Qui Nhon is where I was based and out in Valley A.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

J: We were assigned to 41 st Signal, Company B.

T: What is Valley A?

J: It is just a designation on an area north of town. I did spend two or three months at Tuy Hoa. The White Horse Division of the South Koreans were at Tuy Hoa but most of my time was spent at Qui Nhon where the Tiger Division of the South Koreans were located.

T: What were your duties with the 41 st Signal?

J: I supposed to be a radio repairman, but when I got there, they needed radio operators. We were told we would be stationed with the South Koreans to give them support and I did that until the fall of 1968. The fall of 1968, they rotated me back to Qui Nhon. I had a unique experience there in that they were looking to build a new warehouse to stock parts and they found out that I had worked with concrete, so I got to head up the warehouse project.

T: What did you do as a radio operator with the Koreans?

J: We were just support. If they needed artillery support or an air strike, we would call it in.

T: Did you go out with the Koreans?

J: Yes, we went on patrol.

T: What do you do on patrol?

J: Went wherever they went. Most times it was uneventful. Once in a while, you had to call in an air strike or something. Very seldom did I have to call in a medevac. If something happened to one of them, they took care of it themselves.

T: What about booby traps?

J: I have an interesting story. There was a mountain around Qui Nhon we called VC Mountain, Vung Chua was the name but we called it VC Mountain. Company B had a radio installation on top of the mountain. We had 2 ½ ton truck and went to the ammo dump and loaded up and took it up on the mountain on the curvy old road. I had been there before and when we pulled in, I noticed the front gate was all torn up. I pulled into the supply area and talked to a guy in the tower and he said the enemy came up that drainage ditch and it was like shooting fish in a barrel and there was half a body laying there. And the one that I almost stepped on was cut in half by their machine gun fire. He said the amazing thing was, they just kept coming. He said they were just kids and hardly had any clothes on. He said he didn’t know what was motivating them. Back to the booby trap, when we were on patrol one time, and we had a Vietnamese Scout or maybe a Korean and the local people would go on Vung Chua Mountain and gather firewood to make charcoal and someone had written on that sign, “Danger, booby trap area”. We figure it was to warn the locals gathering the wood. I went back to Vietnam in 2010. My son, Derek works for non-profit children’s hospitals and he was in Uganda as a hospital administrator. They were going to build a hospital in Vietnam and he was going to check it out. Being a Christian organization, it was abandoned, but the trip was still on and he took me with him. We started off in Saigon and went to Qui Nhon and ended up in Hanoi. We met a local and he said he dad had been disabled in the war and wanted to meet me. The next day, he said his father was buying watermelon and beet and we were going over that evening. His father spoke Vietnamese but his son was our contact and spoke English. We ate watermelon, drank beer and traded war stories. It was a unique experience that I got to meet the enemy fifty years later. To them, it was the American war and they drove the Americans out. He said there are people there that are glad the Americans came, but they cannot show it. It was also an unpopular war in North Vietnam and I found this out later when I was there.

T: How long would you be out on patrol?

J: Just overnight or during the day.

T: When you were out overnight, what type of position would you set up?

J: We didn’t set up a position, we just patrolled an area. The Koreans were assigned to protect the towns and they would go out and try to flush out any Viet Cong or NVA in the area. They had intelligence that would feed them information. We never stayed overnight, we were always back in out beds.

T: What type of quarters did you have in Qui Nhon?

J: We had regular barracks. When I first went to Vietnam, we had tents on a wood frame. They were built with the guys stationed there. They had a man experienced in building just as I had experience in concrete work. At night would you go help pound nails or saw boards.

T: The Koreans were good fighters.

J: Yes, they didn’t mess around and they were serious. We would go to town with them but we quit doing that because they would always get in trouble.

T: What are the monsoons?

J: A lot of rain. The French built the roads up high for the monsoons and when we rode with the Koreans, there would be a boy on a bicycle and you knew the butt of a rifle would come out and hit that boy and he would tumble off that bicycle down the side of that road. During the monsoons, we would drive those trucks through the mud and we would splatter people and houses. The monsoons were a lot of rain, same time every day. It even got cold that you had to bundle up.

T: Who ran the motor pool?

J: We had our own motor pool.

T: What vehicle did you have?

J: In the valley, we had a 2 ½ ton truck with radio equipment. When I went back to help with the warehouse, I had ¾ ton truck. I have a story about the deuce and a half. I got to meet this CIA guy. We were pouring cement sidewalks in the company and built a concrete slap for an extension for the NCO club. This lieutenant asked if we needed cement and I said yes. He said there was an engineering company that needed a deuce and a half and they were going to haul cement and leave some on the truck. It was at night I thought something strange was going on. I went to the motor pool and the deuce and a half was gone. I got another one and we were doing a sand and seal on the road. I came back with a load of sand and came through the back gate and the guard said there were some guys from the CIA that want to talk to you. I went up and didn’t think anything about the deuce and a half. I went downtown with them to their headquarters and they had the dates that I had loaded that deuce and a half out and they were selling cement on the black market, using a Signal Corps deuce and a half. It was sitting in their yard with a couple of flat tires and never saw that deuce and a half again, they kept it. I told them what happened and they realized I had nothing to do with it except the loan of the deuce and a half. Last I heard that lieutenant and the engineering lieutenant were both in Leavenworth.

T: Did you have a guy in your unit that was a scrounger?

J: That was probably me. I had supply clerk in Company B and he told me to get a clip board and walk fast. He said there was am ammo depot and a supply depot and if you had the right paperwork, you could get just about anything you wanted. So, I scrounged things but just for our use, not for the black market. I was the supply depot and saw some boxes that said “Cottage Cheese”. I requisitioned some and it turned out to be dehydrated cottage cheese and I was disappointed. Before I left the Army put in a dairy and we had fresh milk at times and that was a good thing. As big as the Army is, it is amazing how smooth everything ran. We were never without anything we needed and the logistics that was involved in that must have taken a lot of work.

T: Where were you when Tet broke out?

J: I was out in Valley A.

T: What did you do during Tet?

J: We had to go into Qui Nhon and it was like ghost town. There was no one on the streets. The North Vietnamese had taken the radio station, the hotel and the harbor. We set up in the polo field across from the radio station. The tower was right there and we could have cut the cable and taken them off the air, but I guess it was more fun to shell the radio station. When I went back, it was hard to find things. The only things that are still in the same spot are the churches. We would take the bodies of the enemy in the back of a truck to a Catholic church and they were buried in a mass grave.

T: What is a firefight?

J: I never was involved in a firefight but cleaned up after with the Koreans.

T: When you went on patrol, did you go out by helicopter?

J: No, always by truck or walk.

T: Where was the warehouse you helped build?

J: It was at Qui Nhon at our company headquarters. There were a lot of little shops around that did radio repair and this was the warehouse. I have my name in the concrete of the warehouse. It is all nice hotels now and has beautiful beaches and we used those beaches when we were there.

T: Did you work with the Montagnard’s?

J: I have heard of the Montagnard’s and I have seen them but I never worked with them.

T: How long were you in Vietnam?

J: Three years.

T: Why did you extend?

J: Because I thought it was my duty to serve my country. I didn’t think I could handle stateside duty but I could handle Vietnam.

T: Were you with the 41 st Signal the whole time?

J: Yes.

T: Did you do anything besides radio repair?

J: Construction and that was it and going on patrol.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Vietnam?

J: Probably building that warehouse. That was my most rewarding accomplishment. I remember the kids. I kept telling myself they have lived with war and don’t know anything better, but it would break your heart. Another is Agent Orange and how it was used. I don’t know how many families did not get their crops because of Agent Orange.

T: What is your best memory of Vietnam?

J: The camaraderie with the guys. There was a bunch of good guys. We never had any conflict and we all got along.

T: What is your worst memory of Vietnam?

J: Tet. The Korean intelligence said the NVA had gotten South Vietnamese uniforms and we pulled up and there would be a guy bleeding to death in a South Vietnamese uniform.

T: How did you take the radio station back at Qui Nhon?

J: With artillery. B Company brought in a transmitter next to the tower in a small building. It was then moved to the barracks and Vietnamese would come in the back gate and in the barracks to do their radio shows. While we were there, we switched over the MP station and listened and they were at the hotel and needed help and we went down to help them and they appreciated it and it wasn’t long before the other MPs came and helped but they thanked us for coming. My lieutenant got upset with me because we had left and he was going to court martial us but this MP captain made sure I got the bronze star.

T: Did any USO shows come through?

J: Yes, and I appreciated the guys that supported the USO shows. We were notified and we would come in and Nancy Sinatra was there one time but I didn’t make if for her show.

T: What was your thinking getting on the airplane to come home?

J: The rest of my life. We got new uniforms in Cam Ranh Bay and flew into Tacoma then to Wichita and took a bus up to Salina and my sister picked me up. I didn’t think anything about it, but I didn’t realize how unpopular the war was until I got back.

T: When were your discharged?

J: May 1969.

T: What did you go after you got your discharge?

J: I farmed for a little bit then went back to school and met my wife on a blind date. I worked as a welder in the wintertime.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

J: 1974. I was working as a welder and didn’t want to do that the rest of my life. I went to school and studied electronics and came down here and worked for Applied Automation. I worked there over thirty years.

T: Would join the Army again?

J: Sure, if I was younger. The Army matured me and made me ready for the world.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction.

J: OK.

T: The first one is Basic Training.

J: Fort Lost in the Woods. Basic Training was easy.

T: Fort Gordon.

J: Cold. We didn’t have any coal. We had to go to another barracks and steal their coal. I learned how to be around other people, because I grew up on a farm and most of the people I knew were family.

T: Cam Ranh Bay.

J: A very busy place.

T: Qui Nhon.

J: A very run down place during the war but now a very beautiful place.

T: South Koreans.

J: Mean and very dedicated. Mean may not be the right word. They were feared by the Viet Cong. The Viet Cong went out of their way to avoid them.

T: Patrol.

J: I think it was necessary to go out. I don’t think I enjoyed the patrols because you never know what might happen.

T: Vietnam.

J: Serve my country.

T: Why were we in Vietnam?

J: We were told to stop the spread of Communism.

T: Ho Chi Minh.

J: A dictator. I think he was a smart man. I think we missed an opportunity in Tet to end that war.

T: Lyndon Johnson.

J: I liked Lyndon Johnson, just like I like Ike.

T: Richard Nixon.

J: I regretted he got forced out of office. I thought he was a good president.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

J: That I made a difference in this world. I have to kids and they are both in non-profit service organizations. My daughter works for Convoy of Hope and my son builds children’s hospitals.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

J: Thank you.