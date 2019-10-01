In 2014, the Harlem Wizards Trick Hoops and Alley Oops basketball team visited Kansas, Oklahoma.

Now, the team is set to visit Kansas again. The Harlem Wizards will be performing on Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m. The Wizards are prepared to dazzle and amaze via slam dunks, alley oops, and comedy.

The Wizards were formed in 1962 when New York sports promoter Howie Davis brought together talented basketball players to provide entertainment. Now, the Wizards have played in 450 communities and raised more than $3 million dollars in the last year for schools and non-profits organizations.

The impressive and hilarious Wizards are coming to Kansas as a fundraiser for the Kansas Super Comets, a Special Olympics team. The Super Comets compete in sports such as basketball, track, flag football volleyball and bowling. All proceeds will go to purchasing new uniforms, equipment, lodgings and travel expenses.

There are four different prices for tickets:

Online $10 students and general admission

At the door $12 students and general admission

Reserved seat $18 students and general admission

Courtside Plus (includes meet and greet with the Wizards) $25 students and general admission

Tickets are available online at www.harlemwizards.com.