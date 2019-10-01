It is often said that experience is the best teacher.

It is often said that experience is the best teacher.

The Lone Grove Lady Horns made sure Blanchard figured this out the hard way on Monday.

A four run fifth inning broke open a close 1-0 game, as the Lady Horns captured the district 4A-2 championship with an 8-1 victory at Glenn Wendt Field, meaning they will host a regional tournament beginning next Thursday.

A victory for Blanchard would have sealed the district championship for them, but they will finish second in the standings ahead of third place Chickasha.

Chloe Pender left her mark on the game early in the bottom of the first inning as she smacked a home run to left field off a line drive.

But it was another Chloe that would leave the biggest mark on everyone by the end of the day.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Chloe Yeatts stepped up and delivered a grand slam to center field, giving the Lady Horns a commanding 5-0 lead.

Blanchard managed to get back in the game with a run in the top of the sixth, but Lone Grove had an immediate response.

Pender would strike again as she brought home a run with an RBI single to left which scored Malea McMurtrey, before Emmy Guthrie finished off the game with a two-RBI double to left.

Pender finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI’s while Yeatts was 1-for-3 with one run scored and four RBI’s.

Guthrie was 1-for-1 with two RBI’s in the game.

McMurtrey finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Lexi Meadows was 1-for-3 with one run scored.

Guthrie got the win on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing a complete game. She allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts.

The Lady Horns are back in action today at 5 p.m. on the road against the Marlow Lady Outlaws.