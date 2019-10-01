OBU’s University Concert Series is bringing the group The New Respects to campus Saturday, Oct. 26. The concert will start at 8 p.m. and The New Respects will perform at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Students tickets are $10 and tickets for the public are $25. The event is part of the University's homecoming weekend.

Students will also have the chance for a free ticket to the concert, with 300 tickets being given away for free beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, by coming to the Student Development Office in the Geiger Center.

The New Respects are a band from Nashville, Tennessee. Members include Jasmine Mullen, Lexi Fitzgerald, Zandy Fitzgerald and Darius Fitzgerald. Jasmine is the daughter of Christian singer Nicole C. Mullen. The band released their debut EP “Here Comes The Trouble” in March 2017. Their full-length debut album “Before The Sun Goes Down” was released in 2018.

University Concert Series serves the student body of OBU by providing events that integrate the arts, particularly music related, with faith in Christ. UCS has brought names like Ben Rector, Switchfoot, NeedtoBreathe, King's Kaleidoscope, and many more to campus. UCS’s mission is to serve as a reminder that everyone is created as imaginative and innovative people intended to master and utilize their abilities for the glory of the Creator.

To purchase tickets, visit www.okbu.edu/alumni/homecoming.

