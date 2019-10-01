The offense struck quick and kept pouring it on as the Bison claimed an 11-0 triumph over rival Southern Nazarene in Oklahoma Baptist’s Great American Conference opener on Saturday afternoon at the OBU Soccer Complex.

Oklahoma Baptist’s 11 goals match the all-time program record set in 2004 and 2012 when the Bison dropped Oklahoma Wesleyan and Bethel College, respectively. It’s also the fourth time in program history that OBU has scored 10 goals or more in a single match. Coming into the match, OBU had only scored seven goals on the season, with three of those goals coming from the penalty spot.

Ruth King led the way with three goals on the day for her fourth career hat trick, including her second against the Crimson Storm. It’s been just over a calendar year from when she scored a career-high four against SNU in Shawnee in 2018.

The offensive eruption started in just the fifth minute of play when Ruth King dribbled the ball down the right wing and slotted a square ball to Kelsi Mensen for a goal on the back post. King doubled OBU’s advantage 58 seconds later when the wind carried an Emily Griffith-goal kick over the Crimson Storm defense for a 1-on-1 opportunity against the SNU goalkeeper.

Hannah White then sent a looping header just under the cross bar in the 11th minute off a free kick from Hannah Evans to make the advantage 3-0. Three minutes later, in the 14th minute, Tori Kitchel got in on the act next, receiving the ball on a wall pass from Brenna Gregory following a short corner and firing home on the near post.

Southern Nazarene pulled their starting keeper just 15 minutes into the match, and Mike White cleared his bench for the remainder of the half, but that didn’t stop the offensive outpouring. Abigail Parker was the first to find the back of the net after taking a shot from 40 yards out that finished in the top-right corner, just over the out-stretched hands of SNU’s reserve keeper for OBU’s only unassisted goal of the match.

Katie Fowler followed up Parker’s goal with her own long-range effort in the 42nd minute, firing home to the top-left corner after picking up a through-ball from Halle Hill. Morgan Laplante put the finishing touches on a 7-0 opening stanza thanks to an assist from Fowler. Both Fowler’s and Laplante’s goals were the first of their careers on Bison Hill.

Coach White went back to the starters to begin the second half, and it didn’t take long before the Bison found more joy off a corner. Hannah White flicked the ball to King who slid it through on the back post for Reagan Mann to score her first goal from the run of play this season.

Mensen then doubled up her effort for the day, making a smart run in behind the SNU wall to get on the end of a chipped pass by Evans to set up another 1-on-1 with the keeper. The sophomore from Colorado Springs coolly slotted the ball home to make it 9-0 in the 56th minute.

King put the finishing touches on the match, scoring in the 62nd and 63rd minutes. Her second goal of the match came from a Lara Haring-Lovett pass to the back post. The second was thanks to White slotting a through-ball in before King’s first touch served her well and set up the shot.

Griffith posted six saves as she picked up her second-straight clean sheet of the season.

Oklahoma Baptist (3-3-1, 1-0 GAC) on Thursday, Oct. 3 when they make the trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to face Ouachita Baptist in the squad’s first GAC road trip of the year. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.