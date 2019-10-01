The Pioneer Library System Board of Trustees honored multiple volunteers, library supporters and local school district partners during the board’s recent meeting at the Shawnee Public Library.

Many individuals and groups were honored for their service and support of the library, receiving recognition certificates from the board.

Recognized were:

Tutors from the library’s partnership with Level Up Reading program: Keela Dibler, Leesa Adams, Phyllis Koehler, Teresa Roe, Trisha Houghton, Starla Howard, Debbie Collins, Andrea Brown, Laura Baugh;

Also honored were North Rock Creek Public Schools librarians Paige Dan and Amanda MacDonald, who have worked closely with library Children’s Services Manager Shalla Strider on multiple projects, including the establishment of Pioneer library cards for all students in the district;

And the board also recognized members of the Junior Service League of Shawnee, which has helped to support numerous library programs: Johnna Ervin, Rachel Ervin, Jennifer Gates, Jennifer Grant, Amanda Johnson, Meisha Jones, Stephanie Litherland, Greta Madson Shuler, Gretchan Slate.

The Junior Service League of Shawnee has funded the Read Across America literacy event since its inception in the spring of 2012, providing more than 4,000 books for Pre-K and kindergarten students from the Shawnee Early Childhood Center, Horace Mann School, Grove School and Pleasant Grove In addition, several members of the Junior Service League volunteer their time assisting with Shawnee Public Library programs and outreach events sponsored by the library. During the 2019 Summer Learning Challenge, they volunteered 100 hours assisting with teen programs and projects.

Find out more about any of the programs and services of the Shawnee Public Library by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee, or by calling 275-6353.