Shawnee, Ok- Have you or someone you know experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or any other infant loss? SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee is offering an Affirmation of Life service on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:00 pm, in the hospital chapel

The service will acknowledge the grief, but will focus on the gift of life in each and every pregnancy.

This event is open to individuals, families, friends and anyone else affected by such a loss.​ There is no charge for the service, but reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, call Chaplain Bill Simpson at 405-878-8129.