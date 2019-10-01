Tecumseh combined 10 hits with four walks for a 9-3 triumph over Seminole Monday.

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh combined 10 hits with four walks for a 9-3 triumph over Seminole Monday.

Emily Bingham smashed two doubles and drove in two runs to spearhead Tecumseh’s offense.

Katlyn Fleming tripled and singled while Kylee Akehurst posted a 2-run double.

Ayzia Shirey added three singles.

Akehurst earned the pitching win by giving up eight hits in seven innings. She whiffed one and didn’t issue a walk.

Sienna Deatherage tripled for Seminole. Leadoff hitter Holli Ladd went 3 for 4, all singles. Karlei Friend and Addison Hill doubled.

Tecumseh, 22-9, will travel to Newcastle for a 5 p.m. game today.

Seminole, 13-13, will be at Ada at 4:30 Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.