The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 27

Rikki Lee Michelle Keene, 28, DUI – alcohol and violation of DL restriction.

William Harold Gilbert, 47, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Jaumon Mondell Okyere Jr., 21, on charges of burglary – forced entry residence, possession of stolen property and possession of stolen property and possession of firearm or weapon in commission of a felony.

Vincent Michael Romero, 27, on charges of possession of amphetamine and paraphernalia.

Giovanni Serrano-Monroy, 28, valid driver’s license required in possession and general speeding.

Chante Latrice Tuttle, 26, failure to appear and shoplifting.

Dustin Levi Vincent, 31, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and general speeding.

Sept. 28

Juan Barron-Zarate, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, obedience to stop or yield, defective equipment on vehicle and illegal entry immigration.

William Thomas, 28, on charges of intoxication.

Patrick Lamar Jones, 36, on charges of robbery – residence gun, burglary – forced entry residence and feloniously possessing a firearm.

David Alan Porbeck, 37, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Ricky Wayne Shields, 51, failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Sept. 29

Jacob Manford Coffey, 36, failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to signal, intent to turn or stop.

Racee Glenn Consedine, 26, on charges of intoxication.

Robert Drake McClintock, 26, on charges of intoxication.

Samuel Rhett Phelps, 22, on charges of false information.

Jacob Ethan Rich, 25, failure to appear warrant.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 27

Larissa Lee Dee, 34, on charges of intoxication.

Sept. 28

Angel Nowell Rogers, 34, on charges of DUI – alcohol.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Sept. 27

Ashley Gayle Highsmith, 33, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Sept. 29

Aaron Delgado-Almaraz, 20, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, transporting non-intoxicating beverage and defective equipment on vehicle.

Kevin Rolando Gonzalez, 20, driving while license is cancelled, revoked or suspended.

Dewey Police Department

Sept. 27

Skyler Dean Easter, 18, failure to appear warrant.