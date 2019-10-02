The 2019-2020 Shawnee High School Academic Letter Jacket recipients have been announced. This honor is given to the top 5% of the senior class.

The recipients are as follows:

Natalie Mathews,

Luke Presley,

Shelby Jones,

Megan Presley,

Kaitlin Koons,

Jillian Winegardner,

Julie Blankenship,

Brooklyn Fluke,

Nathan Stephens,

Trystan McCaslin,

Emily Day,

Bailey Justice,

Braunya Lewis,

Kirstin Gonzales,

Samantha Huff, and

Hannah Ticer.

Arvest Bank will present the students with their jackets during a future home varsity basketball game.