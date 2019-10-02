MIAMI — Washington, D.C., was the site of a gathering of sheriffs from across the country last week, including Jeremy Floyd and 14 other of his counterparts from across Oklahoma.

Floyd joined nearly 200 other sheriffs for the opportunity to spend two days with leaders to discuss strategies in making communities safer.

According to Floyd, the highlights included a visit to the White House to attend briefings and panel discussions concerning immigration, the opioid/Fentanyl crisis, and the problems being faced in sanctuary cities.

It was also a chance to visit some of the “greatest pieces of history in America,” Floyd said.

Some of the presenters included the Drug Enforcement Administration acting director Uttam Dhillon, Office of National Drug Control Policy coordinator Tom Murphy, assistant to the President Kellyanne Conway, and acting director of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.

Floyd said the presentations and panel discussions were well addressed and informative.

“I plan on implementing the information in town hall meetings throughout Ottawa County in the near future to inform the people how these critical issues are hurting our county and the United States,” Floyd said.

“The networking and information sharing with the other sheriffs across the country is vital in keeping the US whole. I’m very proud of our American sheriffs that stand up for what is right, especially to implement measures to make our communities safer places.”

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), confirmed covering travel expenses for the nearly 200 sheriffs to convene on Capitol Hill for “Badges and Angels.”