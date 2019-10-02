The McLoud Lady Redskins needed just two at bats to dispose of the visiting Santa Fe South Lady Saints, 15-0, Tuesday.

The game lasted just 2 ½ innings as McLoud celebrated senior night.

Senior pitcher Shyann Shipman controlled the game from the start. Shipman pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. She gave up just one hit and struck out four Lady Saints. Senior Callie Cardin came into the circle and pitched the third inning for McLoud and gave up just one hit in the process.

The McLoud bats were just as impressive.

The Lady Redskins scored the 15 runs on 10 hits, and took advantage of five walks and three Lady Saint errors.

McLoud scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Shipman got the inning rolling with a lead-off walk, then stole second and third base. After a Cardin line-out, Shipman came home on a sacrifice fly by Mykanna Higdon. The Redskins had two outs but were far from done.

Lexie Boyer then tripled over the left fielder’s head and was driven home on a Jessie Wooten double to left field. Back-to-back errors by Santa Fe South led to two more runs for McLoud. Micah Wahpekeche then drove in Rochelle Stephens on an RBI single to right field. Shipman then drove in runs five and six of the frame on a sharply hit single to right field.

After a quick three and out which included two strikeouts by Shipman, the McLoud bats remained hot as they put up nine second inning runs.

Higdon and Wooten each doubled in the inning, Wooten’s drove in the first run and Wahpekeche drove in her second run of the game to make the count 8-0 McLoud.

Back-to-back hitters were then hit by Lady Saints pitcher Em Scott. The second of which scored another Lady Redskin run. That brought up Shipman, who hit a grounder to second that found its way past the defender to score another run. That kept the bases loaded for Cardin, who then drove in another run on a single to center. Higdon followed with a two-run double to center. Boyer singled to load up the bases, again. Wooten then earned a free pass, scoring the ninth run.

McLoud improves to 18-12 on the season and will host Harrah Thursday.