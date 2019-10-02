The 2019 Santa Fe Depot Homecoming event will be Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Shawnee.

According to Ken Landry, director of the Pottawatomie County Museum, the museum has been holding this event for a while and because the air show used to coincide with the Sant Fe Homecoming, the events were combined to form Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

This is the first year in about three years the event will not feature planes due to construction at the Shawnee Regional Airport, so there will be no activities involving planes, helicopters or skydiving.

However, Landry said, he event is going back to its original structure and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a myriad of fun activities at the downtown Santa Fe Depot.

There will be a variety of activities including a petting zoo, free Stagecoach rides, a vintage car show, rope braiding, "Touch A Truck," the Shawnee Gem Club, butter making, and other period related activities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see trains from HO scale to a real engine on tracks at the Santa Fe Depot, 614 E. Main.

There will also be various vintage cars and the Indian Territory Regulator gunfighters in Centennial Park in front of the Depot by Main Street.

In addition to everything else there will be a pie auction inside the new museum at 4 p.m.

There will be woodcarving, pioneer crafts, quilt making, spinning, weaving and much more.

For information on the event visit santafehomecoming.net.