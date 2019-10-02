Student Support Services and STEM Student Support Services recently held a Financial Aid Update for the 2019-20 academic year. The purpose of the event is to keep students informed of any major changes to financial aid, as well as to educate them about aid processes.

Tony Torralba, SSC Financial Aid Clerk, presented a wide range of material, including scholarships, grants, and the different types of loans. The event is held annually, right before the opening of FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. FAFSA opens every year on October 1. The Financial Aid office and SSS/STEM SSS follow-up the Financial Aid Update with FAFSA Days, another annual event where Financial Aid Specialists and SSS/STEM SSS Advisors work together to assist students with their financial aid applications.

“It is really important to keep students informed of changes to financial aid and to encourage students to apply for as many grants and scholarships as possible. In SSS/STEM SSS, we discourage loans, even though loans seem to be a reality of education. Because of this reality, we try to help our participants become educated about as many financial avenues as possible to help them stay out of debt. Also, we find it extremely important to emphasize the opening of FAFSA. We want our participants applying as soon as the application opens. We have the greatest financial aid team at SSC. We love working alongside them. They are always so helpful and willing to teach our students and answer all the questions they have,” Janna Wilson-Byrd, Director of SSS/STEM SSS said.

SSS/STEM SSS is a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Education in cooperation with Seminole State College.

For more information about SSS/STEM SSS, please contact Janna Wilson-Byrd at 405-382-9642 or visit www.sscok.edu/sss.