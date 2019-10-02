Tecumseh cross country competed in the STP Conference Cross Country Meet Sunday.

In the girls’ division, Jacey Cox came in sixth with a time of 16:16, and Shelby Bradford came in 22nd with a time of 18:05.

The boys’ team took the meet championship with 22 points, followed by Purcell with 52 and Washington with 57.

Individual placers for the boys’ division were: Hayden McClure in first with 19:11, Alex Dickerson in third with 20:03, Kulson Yates in fourth with 20:29, Jeff Hand in sixth with 20:47, Logan “Little” Haworth in eighth with 21:18, Jared Cheatwood in 12th with 22:00, James Negahnquet in 13th with 22:11, Adam Sack in 15th with 22:22, Izak Williams in 19th with 22:31, and Riley Logsdon in 20th with 22:37.