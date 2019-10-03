KINGSTON — Jaelyn Robertson smacked a leadoff home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Chandler a 3-2 victory over Chisholm in a regional elimination game.

Chandler’s other two runs came in the first inning. Leadoff singles by Kelsey Williams and Cashia Herber were followed by a passed ball and RBI groundouts by Robertson and Morgan Fowble.

Herber recorded the pitching victory with a route-going eight-hitter. One of Chisholm’s runs was unearned as Herber struck out five and walked three.

Mallory Lowery, Williams and Herber managed two hits.

In its first game of the day, Chandler was rocked 13-3 by Sulphur in five innings.

Sulphur outhit Chandler 12-5. Bailey Bigbey and Williams drove in a run apiece.

Chandler made five errors, leading to nine unearned runs.

Kady Lynch homered for Sulphur.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.