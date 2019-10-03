Members of the Shawnee community and surrounding areas are invited to Gordon Cooper Technology Center’s 50th anniversary Tuesday, October 15 on campus from 4-8 p.m.

According to GCTC Public Information Officer Matt Stephens, the event is for alumni and others in the community who wish to celebrate the school’s long and successful history.

“It’s going to be a big event…We’re really hoping to attract a lot of our alumni and there families but it’s open to everyone in the community,” Stephens said.

There will be something for everyone, Stephens said, and the event is set up to be a fun time for those who wish to celebrate the school.

“There’s going to be inflatables for the kids. There’s going to be free food and program tours,” Stephens said. “We want people to come in and see what we have to offer and we want our alumni to come back and see their old programs and see how things have changed since then.”

Stephens explained GCTC will highlight several different programs at the celebration including welding, health, construction, safety services and more.

The celebration Stephens said will give GCTC a chance to connect with students old and new.

“We strive to be part of the community and all the communities that we serve and this is just part of being in the community,” Stephens said.

People will be able to hear from instructors, former students and others who attended or were someway impacted by GCTC.

“It’s important that people know that we’ve been here as long as we have and that we’re still striving to better the communities that we serve just in training and all those types of things,” Stephens said.