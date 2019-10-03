Community Market of Pottawatomie County hosted its fourth annual fundraiser, Harvest Moon, Thursday evening, where locals gathered to support its mission.

Executive Director Daniel Matthews said the event is a great night of food and drink with friends from across the community.

"It serves as our largest individual fundraiser for the programs that serve food-insecure people in our community," he said.

The food bank turns ticket sales into meals for area families.

"Each ticket purchased provides eight families with groceries for a month, Matthews said.

He said last year the Community Market served more than 76,000 food-insecure Oklahomans with more than 1.6 million meals.