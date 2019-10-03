SEMINOLE — Four Seminole players recorded two or more hits Thursday during a 10-7 triumph over Ada.

Khya Mitchell led the way with three singles. Holli Ladd homered and singled while Sienna Deatherage and Kaylyn Cotner singled twice.

Addison Hill chipped in with a double as Seminole compiled 12 hits.

Seminole never trailed after scoring six runs in the third for a 6-0 lead. Ada tallied three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Deatherage, who pitched all seven innings, surrendered four hits and five walks. Four of Ada’s runs were unearned as the result of three Seminole errors.

Ada notched six errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Seminole concluded the regular season at 14-13.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.