Dress in your favorite Bavarian clothing and head to downtown Bartlesville on Saturday, October 5 between 4 and 11 p.m. for Oktoberfest!

Expect to find all the flair and flavors of the traditional German festival. For the eighth year in a row, Oktoberfest will bring drinks, live polka music, and dance to downtown Bartlesville. Attendees can play authentic German games, drink cold beer or cider, and participate in raffles and a costume contest.

“OKM is very excited for another year of Oktoberfest festivities,” said Mary Lynn Mihm, OKM Music’s Board Chairwoman. “The festive atmosphere is something that everybody can enjoy, and the games, food, and dancing make it one of our favorite events of the year.”

Traditional German food, including brats and pretzels, will be available for purchase during the duration of the event, and free activities will be provided for kids. The German-American Society of Tulsa Blaskapelle will be providing music, and GAST folk dancers will join in the fun with genuine German folk dancing. Adults can also participate in tradition German games including a Brat toss, Hammerschlagen, beer stein competition and race, and a costume contest.

“Everybody has a lot of fun, and it’s always entertaining to watch and play the games,” said Mihm.

As a nonprofit, OKM Music uses Oktoberfest to raise funds for its annual festival.

“Guests can enjoy cold beer, live music, and support the community all at the same time,” said Brittney Berling, Director of Development and PR.

Tickets are available online at okmmusic.org. Entry is free for kids 12 and under and only $5 for guests under the age of 21. Guests 21 years of age and older can purchase tickets starting at $15, with other ticket options that include free unlimited refills and extra perks.