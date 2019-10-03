By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

If it wasn’t to be their night, at least the Lady Eagle soccer players didn’t suffer any damage to their quest for a conference title.

But, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s soccer team still saw its unbeaten streak snapped in a 2-1 loss Wednesday evening to MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).

MidAmerica Nazarene surged to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes of the second half.

OKWU then pulled within one goal on Rayssa Neres Souza’s score with 14:37 remaining in the match, played at OKWU

The Lady Eagles failed to score again, allowing MidAmerica Nazarene escape with victory.

Neres Souza unleashed 10 shots — four of them on goal — to spear OKWU’s frantic 21-shot attack.

Laura Maria recorded two of OKWU’s shots on goal, while Taylor Gross registered the other.

Marjolen Nekesa assisted Neres Souza on her goal.

But, MidAmerica Nazarene goalie Kailee Barnhard came up strong, making six saves.

OKWU’s keeper Aryza Olague made two saves.

OKWU — which is coached by Ivan Ristic — fell to 5-3 overall.

The Lady Eagles had won their previous four matches by a combined scoring total of 27-1.

OKWU is still unbeaten (2-0) in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

OKWU returns to the KCAC wars when it travels Saturday to Sterling (Kan.).

In the women’s NAIA top 25 poll released Wednesday, OKWU surged forward three places to the No. 22 position.

The Lady Eagles made their first season appearance last week in the rankings, coming in at No. 25.

The Lady Eagles are the lone KCAC team in the women’s Top 25.