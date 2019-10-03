BETHEL ACRES — Shelby Spurgin recorded Bethel’s only two hits, both singles, in a 6-0 setback to Blanchard Thursday.

Blanchard starter Avery Schneringer, who went the first four innings, gave up one hit and fanned two. Reliever Mackenzie Gray whiffed one in three innings of work.

Bethel employed Kennedy Gregory, Annie Compton and Raelynn Compton on the pitching mound.``

Blanchard clean-up hitter Callie Hacker went 3 for 4 with a double.

Three of Blanchard’s runs were unearned as the result of three Bethel errors.

Bethel will conclude its regular season by playing host to Washington Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.