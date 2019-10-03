Join the American Red Cross to Sound the Alarm about home fire safety and save lives.

The American Red Cross is teaming up with fire departments, volunteers, and partners to Sound the Alarm with home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events. Volunteers are installing free smoke alarms in at-risk communities

The American Red Cross South Central & Southeast Chapter in partnership with the Shawnee Fire Department, is looking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms on Saturday, Oct. 5. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Shawnee Fire Sataion No. 1, located at Shawnee City Hall in downtown Shawnee.

Questions: Call 405-561-1RED (1733).