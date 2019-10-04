Saturday, October 5

The 2019 Santa Fe Depot Homecoming event will be Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Shawnee at the Santa Fe Depot Museum. Visitors will enjoy historical photograph presentations, hands on activities, animals, model trains and vintage cars. All are welcome and the event is free.

Visit the Shawnee Mall Fall Festival Saturday, October 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Shawnee Mall at the 4901 N Kickapoo Avenue.

Visit the Shawnee Trading Pot and Flea Market Saturday, October 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a fun outdoor shopping experience. The event is free to the public and there will be several vendors selling unique and custom goods. The market is located at 7109 N. Kickapoo.

Just in time for the Halloween season visit the Nightmare Harvest Haunted Corn Maze for a special Blackout weekend and receive a glow stick to light the way through the haunted maze. General admission is $12 and the haunt begins after dark but the line opens at 7:30 p.m. Visitors must be in line by 11 p.m. to enter for the evening. The maze is at the Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch at 7110 N Harrison.

Visit the Two Sisters Flea Market Saturday, October 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heart of Exposition Center located at 1700 W. Independence Street. There will be several local vendors selling art, antiques and more.