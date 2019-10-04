PRAGUE—The Prague Red Devils out-offensed the Henryetta Knights, Friday night, in a wild 62-41 district win.

The two teams combined for 103 points and 874 yards of total offense. The yards came in much different ways for the two teams. The majority of the Knights yards came through the air while the Red Devils ponde out 489 yards on the ground.

“In the three weeks of film that we watched they (Henryetta) never showed an empty set and that is all they ran tonight,” said Prague head coach Mike Hedge. “We had to come up with a plan on the fly.”

Prague did, but it took a while.

The Red Devils opened up an 12-0 lead on a one yard Trevor Mills touchdown run and a beautiful 75 yard punt return by sophomore Trip Davis.

Henryetta bounced right back with back-to-back scoring passes from the arm of Jakkob White. White found Kolby Kinslow from the 15 yard line then hit Alex Hudson for the 60 yards touchdown. The Knights converted both kicks to take a 14-12 lead with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Prague punched right back as freshman quarterback Trevor McGinnis took the snap and sprinted 57 yards to give the Red Devils an 18-14 lead.

“We have been platooning the two quarterbacks (McGinnis and Trevor Mills),” said Hedge. “They each bring something different for us.”

White answered right back for Henryetta finding his favorite target Kinslow for the 12-yard score to re-take a 21-18 lead with 2:06 left in the quarter.

The scoring parade continued into the second frame. McGinnis scored again, from a yard out before White found Kinslow for another long touchdown pass, this time, from 53 yards out. Henryetta led 28-26 with 10:26 left in the half.

Once again, Prague answered the call when Branom Bailey took a handoff and ran 37 yards for the score. Prague led 32-28, this time, for good.

The defense finally caught up with what the Knights were throwing at them and took full advantage, scoring 22 unanswered points to put the visitors away.

“Our assistant coaches did a great job in making adjustments on defense,” said Hedge.

McGinnis scored two more times in the first half, one from a yard out and the other he threw to Mills for a 56-yard dagger.

Prague led 46-28 at the half.

The game slowed way down in the second half with Prague in complete command. Davis scored from 20 yards out to increase the lead to 54-28.

White hooked up with Kinslow, for the fourth tine of the night, to cut the Prague leads to 54-34, with 9:30 left to play in the game.

McGinnis scored for the fifth time on a 38-yard run with 5:55 left, before Henryetta scored with :33 left to end all scoring.

Prague improves to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2A-2 play. They will travel to face Okemah next week.