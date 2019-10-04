KINGSTON — Host Kingston hit Chandler with a six-run haymaker in the sixth inning Friday en route to a 10-3 victory in a 3A regional elimination game.

Chandler was limited to four singles while Kingston notched eight hits, including a triple and double.

Morgan Fowble, Kodi Vega, Grace Hulsey and Bailey Bigbey singled for Chandler.

Chandler committed four errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Hulsey, the pitching starter, toiled five innings and allowed eight runs, six of which were unearned. Hulsey whiffed six and walked six.

Cashia Herber went the last two innings, surrendering three hits and two unearned runs. She notched three strikeouts.

Chandler finished the season at 16-18.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.