The Navy Office of Community Outreach just announced Chief Petty Officer Dustin Holt, from Tecumseh, was promoted to chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. Holt is a Tecumseh High School graduate currently serving as an electrician's mate with USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21).