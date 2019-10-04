PONCA CITY — Shawnee’s lack of a running game and a heavy dose of penalties were too much to overcome in a District 6A11-2 battle Friday night.

Ponca City scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters en route to a 21-7 triumph.

Shawnee rushed for just 99 yards on 22 carries while Ponca City accumulated 216 yards on 47 attempts.

The Wolves were penalized 13 times for 124 yards.

The hosts led 7-0 after one quarter on Eli Wohl’s 11-yard touchdown run. Shawnee’s only touchdown came n the second quarter as Scout Cawvey caught a 29-yard pass from Karson Conaway. Chase McIver kicked the extra point.

A 3-yard TD run by Wohl gave Ponca City a 14-7 halftime lead. The hosts wrapped up the scoring on Kyter Welch’s 8-yard run in the third quarter.

Conaway completed 13 of 24 passes for 188 yards with one interception. Cyn’Cere Spencer caught four passes for 110 yards and Cawvey fielded six for 45 yards.

Shawnee’s misfortunes were best illustrated midway through the third quarter. After posting a first down at the Ponca 6-yard line, the Wolves got a faulty center snap and were pushed back to the 27. On the next play, Jaylon Orange hooked up on a 27-yard scoring pass to Cawvey but an illegal-shift penalty nullified the TD. The Wolves failed to score on the possession.

Ponca City controlled the tempo with its rushing game and three just nine passes.

Landon Davis-Barkus and Tanner Bare of Shawnee were credited with eight tackles each.

Shawnee fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the district.

The Wolves will entertain Tulsa Washington as part of Friday night’s homecoming.

Ponca City is 1-1 in the district and 3-2 overall.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.