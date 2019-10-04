An investigation is underway and Shawnee police and the FBI are looking for a female suspect after a bank robbery was reported at Shawnee's MidFirst Bank Friday.

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Friday, the white female suspect with blonde hair entered the bank at 2320 N. Harrison and verbally demanded money from bank employees, said Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount, she said, but no injuries were reported. The suspect left the location on foot heading in a southbound direction.

Lozano said the suspect, described as a white female is approximately 5’ 4” tall and in her 40's or 50's, with blue eyes and a heavy build. The suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and a navy blue baseball hat. The suspect was seen carrying a navy blue vinyl bag with red handles.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or the Shawnee Police Department at 405-214-5041. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.