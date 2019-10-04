PRAGUE —Prague upended Meeker 6-3 Friday to capture a Class 3A regional championship.

Prague, 25-6, will launch state tournament play Thursday at the FireLake ballfields. The pairings should be released Monday.

Adisyn Auld keyed Prague’s 12-hit attack with three hits, including a run-scoring double in the top of the third and a 2-run triple to right in the seventh as Prague went up 6-0.

Beth Denney posted a solo HR in the first and a run-scoring double in the third. Tessa Cooper and Demi Manning added two singles each.

Meeker collected six singles in seven innings off winning pitcher Tessa Cooper, who fanned two and walked one.

Prague defeated Meeker 4-2 Thursday.

Earlier Friday, Meeker upended Lindsay 6-3 as Halle Calvillo blasted a grandslam home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Caitlyn Alford of Meeker had three singles while Madison Hedge doubled and singled.

Madison Gabeau, pitching in relief, earned the victory. She gave up six hits and two runs in four innings.

Meeker finished the year at 18-11.