Reports of numerous cats dying in a house fire are said to be false by the Shawnee Police Department.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, other news outlets contacted the police department inquiring about 15 cats rumored to have died in a house fire.

In addition, Lozano said officers at the Shawnee Animal Shelter contacted the police department to inform them the media might make these inquires because of a previous rescue mission they had completed.

Lozano said an animal welfare officer went to the house Wednesday, Oct. 2, which is north of town past the Shawnee Mall, and found the home had been demolished, not burned.

There were a large amount of cats on the property, but none were dead, Lozano said.

The animal welfare officer made contact with the owner of the property, Lozano said, and now officers are working with the owner to house the cats at the Shawnee Animal Shelter and get them spayed or neutered and then adopt them out.

"We are working with local animal rescues to assist them with the same process," Lozano said. "The city nor the rescues can house all the animals at once. This will be an ongoing process for the welfare of the animals and the public."