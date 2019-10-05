With the citywide switch to automated water meters, residents should eventually be able to access and monitor water usage for their accounts online at any time.

With the citywide switch to automated water meters, residents should eventually be able to access and monitor water usage for their accounts online at any time.

As head over customer service for water utilities, Shawnee City Clerk Lisa Lasyone said crews are in the process of replacing the old water meters with new automated meters (AMI).

“The AMI meters allow customer service to look at a customer's account and will show day-to-day and hour-to-hour water usage, including if a continuous flow is detected,” she said.

At this time, customers do not have access to this information without going through customer service.

Lasyone said she anticipates meter installation will be completed early- to mid-2020.

At that time she said the city plans to look into software that will give customers direct access to their accounts to look at this information themselves.

“We anticipate that the customer will be able to see their water usage just as customer service can,” she said.

Background

The City of Shawnee automated meter project has been underway since late summer. The contractor, Second Sight Systems, can be seen in neighborhoods over the next few months. Installation crews are wearing neon yellow shirts with the Second Sight Systems logo on them and carrying identification issued by the city.

Second Sight Systems crew member Michael Reddick said the contractor crew of about six members are going to be in the area installing meters likely through December.

Completion of installation could even go into January, depending on the weather, he said.

Reddick said residents could see crew members working on Saturdays, as well.

The City of Shawnee reminds everyone the contractor logo will be present on service trucks and employee identifications.

“The installers and city employees will not ask nor need to come in your house,” a City of Shawnee Facebook post reads. “Their vehicles will have Second Sight System’s logo along with the Shawnee Municipal Authority’s logo magnets.”

Access will only be needed on the portion of property that has the meter.

“They also will verify the meter is working by using an outside faucet,” the post reads.

Upon receipt of yellow postcards, residents should be notified a couple weeks before contractors will be working in their neighborhoods. Also, a tag may be left on the door alerting the switch to the new meter has been completed.