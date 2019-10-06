Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County recently announced that Jefferson Elementary is the newest Blue Zones Project-approved school and celebrated the designation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 30, attended by students and staff.

Some of the items implemented to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for students included:

Teachers incorporating physical activity into the school day to help keep students focused and energized. One of the many ways they take these micro-breaks are by planning educational dance videos and running the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), a federally-assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools. Many Shawnee schools participate in this program. The USDA notes that this is an important tool in their (our) efforts to combat childhood obesity. The program has been successful in introducing elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample.

Their PE program incorporates lifestyle sports to help teach activities they can participate in past school age. Examples of this are running when preparing for Little Olympics and learning to jump rope.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project, call the Blue Zones Project team in Pottawatomie County at (405) 765-8052 or visit www.bluezonesproject.com.