Central

Hefner: October 1. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on soft plastics and topwater frogs along weedy shorelines. White bass and striped bass hybrids very good on jigs, grubs and gay blades along shorelines. Crappie fair to good on minnows and jigs off the dam. Report submitted by Lucky Lure and Tackle.

Northeast

Keystone: September 26. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Largemouth bass fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: September 27. Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around Watts Area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: September 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around coves and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Northwest

Canton: September 30. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Ft. Supply: October 1. Elevation above average, water 72. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait around channels, dam and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: October 1. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 81 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures and shakey head worms in the main lake. Crappie fair on around docks and good jigs around brush piles. White bass surfacing in different places on the lake. Sunfish good. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 86. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along channels and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 89 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam, main lake and river channel. Flathead catfish fair on live bait along the river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 27. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake river channel and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 26. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, shad and stinkbait in coves, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 27. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 82. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 27. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and plastic baits around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 27. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, jigs, rogues, and top water around channels, coves, river channel, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats, main lake, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 27. Elevation above average, water 78. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats and main lake. White crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 27. Elevation normal, water 83. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live bait, and slabs around flats and main lake. White crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish slow on goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, around channels and main lake. Topwater action is still ongoing early mornings and late evenings. Striped bass is still being caught on live bait in 30-40 foot of water with boat on drift. Crappie are in 20-30 foot of water below docks with jigs early mornings. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: September 27. Elevation below average, water 88 and cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, and points. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Ft. Cobb: October 1. Elevation 1/3 ft. below average, water mid-70s, and clear. White crappie fair on small jigs around the main lake. Catfish fair along the north side near Kinney Landing. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs and while drifting live bait. White bass slow. Walleye slow on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B & K Bait House.

Waurika: September 28. Elevation normal, water mid to low 80s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around channels and shorelines. Black crappie and channel catfish fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.