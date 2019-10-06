Shawnee City Commissioners may approve the 2019 Comprehensive Plan after they hear a presentation Monday.

RDG Planning and Design is slated to discuss the details of the final draft of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan and will address any questions or concerns the board may have.

In other business, up for approval by the city is authorization for police and fire staff to make some vehicle purchases.

The board is set to hear requests to authorize staff to purchase two 2018 Yamaha FJR 1300 Police motorcycles at $20,499 each — for a total of $40,998 — from Phil’s Cycle and ATV LLC; and five 2020 Ford Police SUVs at the state bid price of $34,698 each — for a total of $173,490 — from John Vance Auto Group.

Police Chief Mason Wilson said Shawnee Police Department staff will do the upfitting of equipment on the five SUVs.

“When we order the equipment ourselves and complete the installs, we will save approximately $4,000 per unit,” he said. “We budgeted for 25 vehicles, but we will stagger the purchases to five vehicles at a time.” That process will allow the SPD time to upfit the vehicles, he said.

Also, commissioners may authorize staff to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Crew Cab for Fire Prevention at the state bid price of $42,885.32 from John Vance Fleet Services. If the board does approve the purchase, it will consider a budget amendment for Capital Improvement Fund 301 – for a reallocation of the budget to make the purchase.

“This vehicle will be used by prevention division to provide inspections and fire investigations,” Shawnee Fire Chief Rodney Foster said. “With the purchase of this vehicle, we are replacing a vehicle that has been a drain to our budget due to many repair items.”

The current vehicle will be sent to auction as soon as a replacement is made available, he added.

Also on the agenda, bidding will open for the Community Center Roofing Project.

Geoff Garner, deputy director of operations, said the last time the roof was replaced on the Community Center was October 2006.

“The roof has started leaking in various places, and staff feels like it's time to remove and replace the old shingles,” he said.

The project is set to be funded from the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax collections.

After a public hearing, commissioners will consider approval of a rezone request east of North Kickapoo and north of Shawnee Mall, containing 79.85 acres, from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) for a single-family residential development. Applicant for the request is Greg Brown Homes.

Regarding the rezone request, a letter of opposition from Allen Craig was submitted to the planning department.

“In protest I would ask you to deny a development there until the bridge and creek can be rebuilt to take care of the flooding,” Craig said. “We have a flooding problem on N. Kickapoo now at the bridge just south of Westech Road.”

He said every time a hard rain comes, Kickapoo has to be closed due to the high water.

“This development will put additional drainage in the creek causing more flooding,” he said. “No matter how much water retention they put in, it will still put water into the creek faster during flooding rains.”

In another rezone request, the board may consider whether to approve an ordinance for administrative rezoning on property at 430 N. Tucker Ave.

The property is 0.22 acres, and the request is to change the zoning from R-3 (Multi-Family Residential District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District).

The applicant is the City of Shawnee.

“The reason this request has been made is so the property will reflect its current use,” the agenda reads. “Staff cannot find any ordinances that rezoned the property to what its current use is; the only information available regarding the property’s zoning is based on a zoning map created with CAD software several years ago.”

The property is currently listed as vacant commercial.

The only items set for the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from their last meetings.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.