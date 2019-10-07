Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County is proud to announce that Jefferson Elementary is the newest Blue Zones Project Approved School and celebrated this designation with a ribbon cutting on Monday, September 30th attended by students and staff.

Some of the items implemented to help make the healthy choice, the easy choice for students included:

Teachers incorporating physical activity into the school day to help keep students focused and energized. One of the many ways they take these microbreaks are by planning educational dance videos.

Running the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools. Many Shawnee schools participate in this program. The USDA notes that this “is an important tool in their (our) efforts to combat childhood obesity. The program has been successful in introducing elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample.”

Their PE program incorporating lifestyle sports to help teach activities they can participate in past school age. Examples of this are running when preparing for Little Olympics and learning to jump rope.

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, the Blue Zones Project® is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy and social networks.

About Avedis Foundation

Avedis Foundation is a private foundation with 501 (c) 3, nonprofit status, established in Oklahoma in 2012. Avedis seeks to measurably improve the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and its surrounding communities. Avedis Foundation supports projects that directly benefit people from the communities we serve, particularly those projects that support overall well-being for any age group. For more information, visit avedisfoundation.org.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting over 3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes multiple communities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a Sharecare company. For more information, visit www.bluezonesproject.com.