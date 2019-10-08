It’s just 3 days away from the 2 Friends & JUNK Show, that is held in Dewey every Oct. This show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, on Oct. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This once a year show is a “Must See Show”. Vendors from all over the country set up at this event. Sabrina Purkey, owner of 2 Friends & JUNK, was raised in Dewey, and brings her traveling Junk Market, to her home town, only once a year. 2 Friends and JUNK, also takes take their traveling Junk Market to Joplin, Springfield, Kansas City, and Tulsa. Each of these shows have over 100 fabulous booths filled with unique and unusual items. There will be leather arts, Vintage and Boutique clothing, hand made Jewelry, Industrial items, Antique and painted furniture, custom gifts, Vintage, Primitive, farmhouse style, Architectural salvage, Shabby Chic, Up-cycled, Antique, and lots of handmade items. And lets not forget, the Dewey show is part of the CHRISTMAS lineup. You will see Christmas every where you look. Some of the most unique Christmas decorations and gift items around.

As always, the 2 Friends and Junk shopping totes will be given to the first 50 shoppers in the door. There will be over 4,000 in door prizes given away, every few minutes, throughout the day. And again this year there will be 2 concert tickets to see Carrie Underwood (these are stage tickets). And if that weren’t enough, for the first time ever, 2 Friends and Junk will be giving away a Car!! Yes, a Chevy HHR, to some lucky person. The drawing will be held between 3 – 4 p.m. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN!

Wear your shopping shoes and bring your trucks and trailers. 2 Friends & JUNK has a holding area for large items. Just shop and make your selection, tell the vendor to send your purchase to the holding area. When you are done shopping, just go to the area and pick it up, all in one place. Mark you calendar for Oct. 11 and 12, so you won’t miss out on this Amazing Christmas Junk Show. Admission is $5 at the door. Children under 12 are free. For additional information go to 2 Friends & Junk Facebook.

Dewey will be very busy this weekend with a second event! The 2nd Annual Heritage Blues Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, BLUES, BLUES,BLUES! Lots of amazing Music by some of Blues most talented artists! This year a Friday night event, Women In Blues, has been added. Friday’s line up includes Robbi Bell, Susan Herndon and The Marriots! The Music will begin at 6 p.m.! Enjoy some great food and libations outside on Don Tyler in Dewey.

Saturday, the Music will kick off at 4 p.m., with Steve Sutherland, Seth Lee Jones, then Ronnie Pyle and the Pyle Drivers. Tickets are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday or $30 for both days!! The location for the Heritage Blues Festival is Heritage Theatre - Gizzy’s Eatery at 306 East Don Tyler Avenue, Dewey.

This month’s Dewey Economic Development meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Dewey City Hall. This meeting is open to the public. The Economic Development meeting is held the 2nd Tuesday of each month. The agenda for this meeting will be on the Dewey City Website and posted on the window of the Dewey City Hall.