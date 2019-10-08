Dale and Prague will begin their quests for fast-pitch state championships Thursday at The Ballfields at FireLake.

Dale, which will be appearing in its eighth straight fast-pitch state tourney, will meet Stroud at 1 p.m. in 2A state play.

Andy Powell’s Lady Pirates earned state fast-pitch championships in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018. They were state runners-up in 2015 and 2016.

On Dale’s side of the bracket, Hobart will face Latta at 3:30 Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, Silo will square off with Coalgate at 10:30 a.m. and Amber-Pocasset will meet Oktaha at 6 .

Powell’s squad is shooting for its seventh straight finals appearance.

Dale has defeated Silo in the last two fast-pitch state tournaments and the last two slow-pitch state tournaments.

Prague, which upended Meeker 6-3 Friday to capture a 3A regional title, will carry a No. 6 seed into an opening-round battle with third-seeded Sulphur.

Prague is 25-6.

Other 3A first-round matchups are top-seeded Sequoyah Tahlequah versus Dewey at 6:30, Washington versus Lexington at 4 and Adair-Tishomingo at 1:30. Adair-Tishomingo is on Prague’s side of the bracket.

