October brings with it hints of cooler weather, the changing colors of vegetation and — perhaps most importantly — the promise of bucket loads of sweets for those adorned from head-to-toe in costumes of the fanciful, dramatic and/or scary. This year, area residents have a brand new place to parade around in those unusually-decorated outfits as they come ready for games, candy and contests.

Spectra, the venue management provider for Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, is hosting Shawnee's first — and free — Halloween Town from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the Conference Center at the expo.

General Manager Erin Stevens said the goal of the event is to provide a safe, indoor trick-or-treat experience for the community.

She said residents are encouraged to bring and enter their already-carved pumpkins to display at the event, so attendees can vote on their favorites.

To rent a booth to decorate and hand out candy, Stevens said have $20 ready and make a call to (405) 275-7020 to set it up.

Stevens said she hopes to make the celebration an annual event.

Activities include:

• Food trucks

• Inflatables

• A Picture Booth

• A Costume Contest (with prizes) — live at 7 p.m.

• A Pumpkin Carving Contest (with prizes) — voting is from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Candy at booths for trick-or-treaters